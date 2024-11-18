It is one of the leading super yachts of the world and its owner is one of the most wealthiest. On Sunday the sailing yacht, Koru, dropped anchor in the Bay of Palma. She last visited Palma two years ago on her maiden voyage and her owner, Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, went aboard.

They arrived in Palma by private jet, then took a helicopter to the Koru´s support ship and then a fast launch to the mega-yacht.

The Koru was built in the Netherlands by Oceanco starting in 2021, and delivered in April 2023. It is a three-masted sailing yacht 127 meters long and reported to have cost $500 million or more. When commissioned, the yacht was the second-largest sailing yacht in the world