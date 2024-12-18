The control cameras will be located at the entrances to the ZBE along Berenguer de Tornamira, Jaume III, Jaume de Santacília, Joaquim Botia, Via Roma, Jeroni Antich, Pere Dezcallar i Net, Francesc de Sant Miquel, Plaça d’Espanya, Josep Anselm Clavé, Bonaire, Sindicat, Francesc Cantarellas, Jaume Lluís Garau, Porta del Camp, Joan Carles I, Porta de Jesús and Joan Lluís Estelrich. As for the signs, they are being placed all around the perimeter of the access to the ZBE, informing which environmental controls apply.
The installation work is being carried out by Aluvisa, a company specialising in intelligent mobility systems that also participated in the ZBE in the Barcelona metropolitan area. The start-up of the ZBE in Palma has been estimated at a cost of more than half a million euros, including investment in installations, computer licences, signage and studies and technical work. From 1 January 2025, cars without a sticker or with an A label (petrol cars registered before 2001 and diesel cars before 2006) will not be allowed to circulate in the ZBE.
There will be some exceptions for certain services (such as alarm response vehicles or humanitarian organisations). In addition, the Ajuntament agreed to incorporate special routes into the ordinance for access to health centres (ambulatorio del Carme, Clínica Rotger, Mutua Balear and Hospital General). There will also be a temporary exception for those who live in homes within the ZBE, until 31 December 2026.
The council will not issue fines during the first three months of the year. During this trial period, only informative notifications will be issued to offenders. In 2027 the ban will be extended to vehicles with a B badge; and from 2030 only Eco and Zero Emission vehicles will be allowed to circulate.
A low-emission zone (LEZ) is a defined area where access by some polluting vehicles is restricted or deterred with the aim of improving air quality. This may favour vehicles such as bicycles, micromobility vehicles, (certain) alternative fuel vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and zero-emission vehicles such as all-electric vehicles.
A ultra-low-emission zone (ULEZ) is a zone with a stricter emissions requirement than LEZ. A zero-emission zone (ZEZ) is a LEZ where only zero-emissions vehicles (ZEVs) are allowed. In such areas, all internal combustion engine vehicles are banned; this includes any plug-in hybrid vehicles which cannot run zero-emission. Only battery electric vehicles and hydrogen vehicles are allowed in a ZEZ, along with walking and cycling and fully electric public transport vehicles, e.g. trams, electric buses etc.
Thanks so much to the Bulletin for this article, it has been so difficult to find information about the new Low Emission Zone, let alone on how to obtain the necessary sticker. Have just managed to obtain mine, no thanks to the Dirección General de Tráfico which has little or no info on their website. Instead, one has to apply through the post office website, at the following address (for info in English) : www.correos.es/es/en/individuals/para-el-ciudadano/dgt-services/environmental-quality-seal You have to attach a copy of the vehicle registration certificate and vehicle owner's ID, and pay 5€ by credit/debit card plus 2.99€ for postage, and it should arrive at your address within a couple of weeks.
Richard PearsonDiesel is more polluting than petrol so it makes sense to make it more expensive.
So how do we get the sticker?
Mark ArmstrongNot only that, it seems that Diesel prices will be increasing by a minimum of 11 cents per litre, making it more expensive than petrol.
This really makes no sense. A 5km2 low emission area that is fully surrounded by areas with no restrictions - how much difference is this going to make? The historic center has relatively few vehicles circulating anyway, the bulk of the pollution is created in the rest of the city. The dirty air from the rest of Palma will simply drift into the center. If they really want to make a meaningful impact on the air we all breathe then they must apply these rules to the whole of Palma.
Looks like they're introducing the LEZ on the same day as they remove free travel on the buses and trains. As usual with environmental laws, it will hit the poorest the hardest.
So, as an old person. with an old car that I imported to Mallorca in 2001 does this mean that I can't drive into Palma from now on?