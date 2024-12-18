January is just around the corner, and with it, Palma’s Low Emission Zone (ZBE). After its definitive approval in November, the Department of Mobility is currently putting the finishing touches to the implementation project. It is already installing signs, with panels that for the time being will be covered until the ordinance comes into force, and a total of 19 number plate recognition devices on the perimeter of the restricted area (from the Avingudes ring towards the centre, all the way to the sea front).

The control cameras will be located at the entrances to the ZBE along Berenguer de Tornamira, Jaume III, Jaume de Santacília, Joaquim Botia, Via Roma, Jeroni Antich, Pere Dezcallar i Net, Francesc de Sant Miquel, Plaça d’Espanya, Josep Anselm Clavé, Bonaire, Sindicat, Francesc Cantarellas, Jaume Lluís Garau, Porta del Camp, Joan Carles I, Porta de Jesús and Joan Lluís Estelrich. As for the signs, they are being placed all around the perimeter of the access to the ZBE, informing which environmental controls apply.

The installation work is being carried out by Aluvisa, a company specialising in intelligent mobility systems that also participated in the ZBE in the Barcelona metropolitan area. The start-up of the ZBE in Palma has been estimated at a cost of more than half a million euros, including investment in installations, computer licences, signage and studies and technical work. From 1 January 2025, cars without a sticker or with an A label (petrol cars registered before 2001 and diesel cars before 2006) will not be allowed to circulate in the ZBE.

There will be some exceptions for certain services (such as alarm response vehicles or humanitarian organisations). In addition, the Ajuntament agreed to incorporate special routes into the ordinance for access to health centres (ambulatorio del Carme, Clínica Rotger, Mutua Balear and Hospital General). There will also be a temporary exception for those who live in homes within the ZBE, until 31 December 2026.

The council will not issue fines during the first three months of the year. During this trial period, only informative notifications will be issued to offenders. In 2027 the ban will be extended to vehicles with a B badge; and from 2030 only Eco and Zero Emission vehicles will be allowed to circulate.

A low-emission zone (LEZ) is a defined area where access by some polluting vehicles is restricted or deterred with the aim of improving air quality. This may favour vehicles such as bicycles, micromobility vehicles, (certain) alternative fuel vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and zero-emission vehicles such as all-electric vehicles.

A ultra-low-emission zone (ULEZ) is a zone with a stricter emissions requirement than LEZ. A zero-emission zone (ZEZ) is a LEZ where only zero-emissions vehicles (ZEVs) are allowed. In such areas, all internal combustion engine vehicles are banned; this includes any plug-in hybrid vehicles which cannot run zero-emission. Only battery electric vehicles and hydrogen vehicles are allowed in a ZEZ, along with walking and cycling and fully electric public transport vehicles, e.g. trams, electric buses etc.