Mallorca Live Festival 2025 has unveiled the first preview of the line-up for 8th edition of the most important cultural and musical event in the Balearics on 12, 13 and 14 June in Magalluf. Huge global names like Massive Attack, Iggy Pop and Suede will be headlining the festival along with Bad Gyal, Nathy Peluso and Villano Antillano, the Mallorcan band Antònia Font, and big names on the indie scene like Dorian and Sidonie are among more than 60 names on the programme.

Suede has been hailed as ‘the British band that started the Brit-pop revolution of the 1990s’.

Drawing from glam rock and post-punk, Suede were labeled “The Best New Band in Britain” by Melody Maker in 1992, attracting significant attention from the British music press. The following year, their debut album, Suede, reached number one on the UK Albums Chart, becoming the fastest-selling debut album in nearly a decade. It won the Mercury Music Prize and helped propel ‘Britpop’ as a musical movement, though the band distanced themselves from the label. In 1994, Suede became part of Britpop’s “big four,“ alongside Oasis, Blur, and Pulp.

The founders of the trip-hop movement, Massive Attack created the hypnotic sound of the genre and produced some of the most influential and pioneering sounds of their time, with the groundbreaking albums Protection (1994) and Mezzanine (1998). Key figures in the Bristol sound, the Brits have true classics like ‘Teardrop’ and ‘Inertia Creeps’ to their credit and continue to captivate audiences through sound and image to this day.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de MALLORCA LIVE FESTIVAL (@mallorcalivefes)

Mallorca Live Festival will be their only date in Spain in 2025 and they will surprise the audience with a unique audiovisual experience, about which the band themselves explain: “Our new live show marks the most transgressive leap in the collaboration between 3D x United Visual Artists since 2003. Using reverse-engineered algorithms to expose content anomalies and recursive feedback loops, we seek to provoke a dialogue about the broken dream of the secure and empowered individual ‘self’ in the context of the global collapse of liberal democracies.”

From London, the alternative rock of Aziya and the mixture of psychedelia and progressive rock of Fez will also be performing and, from Birmingham, one of the UK’s most interesting new guitar bands, The Clause. And the festival is proud to present Iggy Pop the godfather of punk: consciously or unconsciously, every punk band past and present has borrowed a thing or two from him and his late 60s/early 70s band, The Stooges. Widely acknowledged as one of the most dynamic performers of all time, Iggy Pop prefigured both 70s punk and 90s grunge and has built a legendary and acclaimed career, signing such anthems as ‘Lust for Life’ and ‘The Passenger’ along the way. For over 50 years, Pop has never slowed down, and seems to have no plans to do so; he released his latest solo album in 2023, Every Loser. His is a must-see live show that will go down in festival history.

Music from all over the world, with a special focus on the Latin American scene, has a presence on the bill, with two powerful artists who have revolutionised the scene. The Argentinian Nathy Peluso will finally perform in Mallorca (she was expected on the island for the 2020 edition). The Puerto Rican artist Villano Antillano, who became known in 2022 thanks to her famous session Vol.51 with Bizarrap and has been shining ever since with her debut album La Sustancia X (2022) and continues on her way with Miss Misogyny (2024).

The Mallorcan festival also features a series of projects as disparate and interesting as the American pop artist with Mexican and Salvadoran roots Angélica García, who embodies the essence of contemporary North America, and one of Argentina’s indie-rock bands of the moment, Usted Señalemelo. Electronic pop, rock, folk, punk, trap and dancehall... All styles have a place on this year’s line-up. Bad Gyal will be back in Mallorca and big names on the independent scene such as Dorian, El Kanka, Sidonie and Varry Brava lead the way in the national section, where Baiuca and Biznaga will also return to the festival with their latest releases.

The Mallorca Live Festival continues to be committed to new phenomena of all styles, with Al Safir, Alcalá Norte, Judeline (who returns to the festival as an international star), Karavana, Natalia Lacunza, María Escarmiento and Ralphie Choo. The list goes on with an infinite amount of young talent represented this year by Barry B, Bikôkô, Coolnenas, Delgao, El Momento Incómodo, La Milagrosa, Los Wilds, Nico B, Niños Bravos, Repion, Sanguijuelas del Guadiana, Teo Lucadamo and Tristán! as well as Iboreh and Lua de Santana.

After featuring one of the most international Mallorcan artists, Rels B, in 2024, the festival continues to celebrate the islands’ music scene by finally welcoming one of its key bands: Antònia Font, who continue to defend their unforgettable legacy in this new stage that began with the band’s reunion in 2022. And if there is one multifaceted, international Mallorcan artist, it is Maika Makovski, who will be presenting her latest work, Bunker Rococó, with her unique personality on stage.

One of the island’s up-and-coming guitar bands, Peligro! will be back at the festival, and David Cabot, DMASSO, Dxtergeist, Fera, Licata, Lyra’s Hëll (winners of Pop Rock Palma), Midnight Walkers (runners-up in the Pop Rock Palma competition), Psideralica, Ritual Nepal, Tebals and VGomez will be making their debut on the Mallorca Live Festival stages. Weekender, three-day and VIP tickets are available from 99 euros and are already available at www.mallorcalivefestival.com and on the festival’s official ticketing website, See Tickets.