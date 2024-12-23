Mallorca has been included in Fodor’s “Fifteen destinations to reconsider in 2025” list. For over 80 years, Fodor’s Travel has been a trusted resource offering expert travel advice for every stage of a traveler’s trip and it has just published its annual Fodor’s No List. While not advising Britons to stay away from Mallorca, it does explain that it “aims to shine a light on destinations suffering from untenable popularity. These locations are popular for good reason—they are stunning, intriguing, and culturally significant. However, some of these highly coveted tourist spots are collapsing under the burden of their own prominence." Hence why Mallorca has made the list.

Fodor states: “it’s been a record-breaking year for international travel to Europe. According to the European Travel Commission, the number of visitors in the first quarter of 2024 alone was 7.2% higher than before the pandemic. This influx isn’t just clogging neighborhoods with excessive foot traffic, it’s altering the very fabric of society: raising the cost of living, straining infrastructure and natural resources, and homogenizing the culture of Europe’s most popular places. Faced with what now feels like an existential threat, locals are turning their ire towards the tourist crowds.

“This summer, tensions boiled over as protests erupted across the continent. In Spain, Barcelona locals sprayed unsuspecting visitors with water pistols while tens of thousands gathered on beaches in Mallorca and the Canary Islands holding signs that read: ‘Your luxury, our misery,‘ and ‘The Canaries have a limit.’ In Venice, crowds gathered at the Piazzale Roma to protest the futility (as they see it) of a new day-trippers entry fee.”

Fodor’s other destinations of concern are Bali, Indonesia, Koh Samui, Thailand, Agrigento, Sicily, Italy, British Virgin Islands, Kerala, India, Kyoto and Tokyo, Japan,Oaxaca, Mexico, Scotland North Coast 500 and Mount Everest.