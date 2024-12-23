The massive protest through Palma this summer. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Mallorca has been included in Fodor’s “Fifteen destinations to reconsider in 2025” list. For over 80 years, Fodor’s Travel has been a trusted resource offering expert travel advice for every stage of a traveler’s trip and it has just published its annual Fodor’s No List. While not advising Britons to stay away from Mallorca, it does explain that it “aims to shine a light on destinations suffering from untenable popularity. These locations are popular for good reason—they are stunning, intriguing, and culturally significant. However, some of these highly coveted tourist spots are collapsing under the burden of their own prominence." Hence why Mallorca has made the list.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.