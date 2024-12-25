The National Police have removed more than three kilos of picric acid, a toxic and potentially explosive substance, from the laboratories of three schools and from the storage room of a private home in Palma. The events took place on Tuesday 17 December, after the agents of Citizen Participation alerted the Ministry of Education and Universities of the Government of the danger of this chemical.
Police remove potentially explosive substance in Mallorca
More than three kilos of picric acid from three schools and a Palma storage room
