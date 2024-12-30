It was a busy festive weekend for the Mallorcan mountain rescue brigade and the emergency services in general. A 26-year-old woman was injured on Sunday morning after falling ten metres from a path from Valldemossa to Esporles, near the Cartuja gardens. The Grupo de Rescate de Montaña de Sóller of the Mallorca fire brigade was called out at around 8.55 a.m. to rescue the woman, who had suffered injuries to her hip and lower limbs.
Festive mountain rescue spike in Mallorca
Family trapped near Soller
Also in News
- Traveller registration system: If Mallorca's demands are not met, the Spanish Government will be taken to court
- Uncertainty surrounds EU Entry/Exit System implementation
- Fresh move to scrap new tourist registration scheme in Spain
- Living in Palma Airport - Safe and warm
- The Balearics become 'Nomadland': Homelessness swallows the working class
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.