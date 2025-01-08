The National Police Robbery Group has opened an investigation into a robbery perpetrated late on Tuesday in a call shop in the Palma. The incident, according to sources close to the investigation took place at around 9pm in an establishment located at number 8, Avenida de San Fernando, very close to Palma’s local police headquarters.

At that moment, two hooded youths entered the establishment carrying a pistol and a large knife. Initially, everything suggests that the firearm could have been simulated, but this cannot be confirmed until the suspects are arrested and the pistol is recovered. As soon as they entered the shop, the shop owner rushed them and without any fear for his life decided to confront the dangerous criminals in order to defend his business.

He managed to get them to leave the shop in a hurry without actually stealing anything. Not so lucky was a customer who was at the front door, whose wallet the thieves managed to snatch as they fled. Inside the wallet, the victim was carrying some cash without being able to specify the exact amount, documentation and credit cards.

Very quickly, officers from the National Police and Palma Local Police were deployed to the scene. Due to the type of crime, the public safety units referred the case to the Robbery Group, who took charge of the investigation from the very beginning. The premises had security cameras, as did other nearby premises. With these images, the officers in charge of the case have been able to analyse the robbery and have a clear picture of the robbers. The criminals could be arrested in the next few days.