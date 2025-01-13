Could the UK be braced to address the 90-day problem now faced by Britons either travelling in or own homes in the Schengen Zone as a result of Brexit? Today, Britain named Michael Ellam to lead official-level discussions with the European Union and in international forums, as the country aims to reset relationships with the bloc and secure closer links in trade and security.

This is a new role, leading official-level discussions with the EU and in international forums such as the G7 and G20 to support the UK’s economic growth and national security – the foundations of the Government’s Plan For Change. Michael will also manage the EU Relations Secretariat in the Cabinet Office, set up by the Prime Minister in July to deliver the UK’s resetting of relationships with the EU and secure closer links in areas like trade and security. Michael will take up the post on 13th January.

The Minister for the Cabinet Office (Minister for the Constitution and European Union Relations) the Rt Hon. Nick Thomas-Symonds, said: "I am delighted that Michael Ellam is bringing his talents to the heart of government, helping us tackle barriers to trade, keep people safe and take on shared global challenges, like illegal migration. The Prime Minister has set out a clear plan for change to improve people’s lives. That includes growing our economy and improving national security. Michael’s experience at the highest levels of international finance will be a huge asset as we work to deliver economic growth on behalf of the British people, including through resetting our relationship with the EU."

Cabinet Secretary, Sir Chris Wormald said: "I would like to congratulate Michael on his appointment and welcome him back to the Civil Service. Through his leadership roles, including at HSBC and HM Treasury, Michael brings essential economic and international expertise which will help drive UK economic and security interests and will be critical in resetting our relationship with the EU."

Michael Ellam said: "I am delighted to have been appointed Second Permanent Secretary European Union and International Economic Affairs, and to return to the Civil Service after a decade in the private sector. I look forward to working with the Prime Minister, the Minister for EU Relations and others to deliver the government’s objectives on this important agenda." Ellam, currently Chairman of Public Sector Banking at HSBC , formerly worked as media chief for Gordon Brown, who was Prime Minister between 2007 and 2009.

Travelling to countries in the Schengen area for up to 90 days in a 180-day period

You can travel to more than one country in a 180-day period. How long you can stay in each country depends on whether or not it’s in the Schengen area.

The countries in the Schengen area are: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. Your total stay in the Schengen area must be no more than 90 days in every 180 days. It does not matter how many countries you visit. The 180-day period keeps ‘rolling’.

To work out if your stay is within the 90 day limit, use the following steps. Check the date you plan to leave the Schengen area on your next trip. Count back 180 days from that date to get the start of the 180-day period. Add up the number of days you have already spent in the Schengen area in that 180-day period (you can use the dates stamped in your passport showing when you entered and left a country). Work out how many days you will spend in the Schengen area on your next trip. Add this number to the number of days you worked out in step 3. Check that the total number of days is not more than 90.