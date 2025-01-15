The Council of Formentera has confirmed the discovery of another dead body on the beach of Sa Torreta, in S’Espalmador. The alert was received via 112 and the Guardia Civil has been notified and will take charge of the investigation. Last week two tourists found two bodies on another beach in Formentera that had been in the sea for less than a week.

For the moment, it has not been possible to confirm their identities, although the autopsy determined that they had drowned. The Guardia Civil’s judicial police opened an investigation into the discovery of two bodies on Formentera’s Es Cavall d’en Borràs beach last Tuesday. The bodies belong to two men, although for the moment their identities remain a mystery. Nor can it be confirmed whether they are migrants who died during a crossing.

In mid-December two migrants lost their lives in a small boat during the crossing between North Africa and Formentera. The occupants of the boat said at the time that five or six more migrants may have died in that incident, although their bodies were not found. Spain continues to face significant migrant arrivals. While the Canary Islands recorded record numbers in 2024, the Balearic Islands are also struggling to cope with migrants reaching its shores. Meanwhile, the government in Madrid appears to be falling short in providing adequate support to the regions most overwhelmed with migration.

Spain continues to be on the forefront of irregular migration to Europe, as record-breaking numbers of people reached the Canary Islands archipelago in 2024. At least 46,843 people have made the dangerous crossing from the African mainland to the island group, surpassing previous years.

But the Canary Islands aren’t the only islands experiencing an increase in migrant arrivals; the Balearics are also seeing a rise in migration. Nearly 6,000 migrants arrived in the Balearic Islands in 2024 -- almost three times the number from the previous year. 5,924 migrants disembarked there in 2024, compared with 2,278 in 2023. According to the migrant charity Caminando Fronteras, at least 517 people have died in 2024 on this migration route in 2024.