The regulation on short-term rentals in Spain puts 30,000 million euros at risk, 2% of GDP, and 400,000 jobs, according to a report by Oxford Economics with data from Eurostat and Airbnb. The rental platform has denounced that the authorities have drawn up their regulations “without taking into account important considerations”, such as location (rural or urban) or the type of activity (occasional or dedicated).

“This has resulted in general bans in some cities, broad restrictive regional regulations or excessive bureaucracy that is driving out those who carry out this activity on an occasional basis, mainly families, without solving any of the problems,” it said in a statement. Airbnb has called for the benefits that rental activity has on families, rural areas and small businesses to be promoted, and for this activity to stop being singled out as “the scapegoat for the great housing challenges”.

Even so, the company has acknowledged that some cities and destinations in Spain face an enormous challenge in mass tourism and the concentration of tourist activity, aligning itself with governments in the intention to alleviate the housing crisis. Airbnb’s proposed regulatory model is based on four regulatory principles. Firstly, the platform advocates a clear distinction between business activities through tourist rentals dedicated solely to short-term rentals and occasional accommodation in the homes of families.

For the company, a single, harmonised, free and online registration system is also important; according to EU regulations, coupled with evidence-based, data-driven, proportionate, non-discriminatory and justified rules. Finally, the fourth principle is based on regulations adapted to the needs of less frequented and less known areas, typically rural, in contrast to the complexity of urban areas, and which promote the dispersion of trips throughout Spain.

This year, ten million euros will be spent in the Balearics in the ongoing fight against illegal holiday rentals. The island councils will use this money in order to increase the numbers of inspectors and to enhance the technologies that are used. Describing the illegal supply as "one of the great scourges" in the Balearics, tourism minister Jaume Bauzá said that the ten million would go on the "first phase" of a strategy to use tourist tax revenue for combating illegal letting. The intention is to increase funding in the coming years.