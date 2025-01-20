The Balearics received a total of 15,752,360 international passengers in 2024, which is 6.7% more than in 2023, according to data released today by the Spanish tourist board Turespaña. According to the data, in December alone the Balearics handled 245,791 international passengers, 8.4% more than in the last month of 2023. Of the total number of international passengers arriving in the Balearics in 2024, 11.1 did so on low-cost airlines, an increase of 6% over the previous year.

At the national level, Spain has broken a new record by surpassing 100 million international air passenger arrivals in 2024 (105.6 million) with a significant increase of 11.1% compared to 2023.

Last year, the notable increase of more than 40% in travellers from Poland, and of US residents, almost 15% more, was particularly noteworthy.

Of the total of more than 100 million passengers, 86.1% came from Europe, followed by the Americas, with a share of 8.9%. Asia was the geographical area of origin with the highest year-on-year growth in international passengers (22.8%).The upward trend continued in December with passengers from international airports reaching 7.2 million, 8.6% more than in December a year ago.

The United Kingdom, with nearly 1.4 million international passengers, generated 19.2% of the total flow of arrivals to Spain in December, registering a year-on-year increase of 5.6%. The Canary Islands was the big beneficiary with nearly 26,000 additional passengers this month. In total 2024, passengers arriving from the UK amounted to more than 23 million, a growth of 7.7% compared to 2023. The British, as a percentage, represent 21.8% of the total number of passengers arriving in Spain.

Passenger arrivals from Germany in December stood at 0.9 million (12.6% of the total), an increase of 7.7% compared to December 2023, mainly to the Canary Islands (36.7%), with an increase of 7.8%.

Passengers from Germany amounted to more than 14.6 million for the 12 months of 2024, an increase of 9.9% compared to 2023. Germans, as a percentage, represent 13.8% of the total number of air passengers.

Italy accounted for 10.7% of the flow of passengers arriving in December (776,008 travellers), registering a year-on-year growth of 17%, which largely benefited the Community of Madrid and Catalonia, reaching arrival shares of 30.2% and 30.6% respectively. In total 2024, passengers coming from Italy amounted to 10.3 million, a remarkable 15% growth compared to 2023, the largest increase among the main markets.

France, meanwhile, issued 7.5% of total passengers in December (543,736 travellers), showing an expansion of 2.4% which particularly favoured Madrid, with more than 13,000 additional arrivals; Catalonia, the Valencian Community, Asturias and Cantabria also recorded rises. The total number of air passengers from the neighbouring country in 2024 amounted to 7.9 million, 7% more than in 2023.

Finally, 4.6% of the total number of passengers (335,988) arrived from the Netherlands last December. This market has experienced a growth of 5.6% in this month and passengers of this nationality went mainly to Catalonia, the Valencian Community and Andalusia, exceeding 60,000 passengers respectively. The total number of air passengers from the Netherlands in 2024 amounted to almost 5 million, 7.5% more than in 2023.

Data from Turespaña indicate that in December the six main autonomous communities accounted for 97.2% of total arrivals, all registering increases, the most intense being that of the Community of Valencia, 14.7%, and the most moderate that of the Canary Islands, 5.7%. In the cumulative figure for the whole of 2024, the main communities experienced notable growth.

Madrid received the most international passengers with 24.5 million and an increase of 11.2% compared to 2023. The second community was Catalonia, with 21.9 million and a 13% growth, and the Balearic Islands the third, with 15.7 million and an increase of 6.7%. Among the main communities, Valencia stands out, with an increase of close to 15% Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport received the most arrivals in 2024, with 24.4 million, followed by Barcelona, with 20.3 million, and Malaga, with 10.3 million arrivals. The largest year-on-year increase was at Alicante airport, with 16.7% compared to the data for 2023.