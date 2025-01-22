The Balearic government has modernised the emergency management, communication and monitoring system with the implementation of the OnCall system, which replaces CAD Storm, implemented in 1997, at a cost of 2,308,814 euros. Through the Directorate General for Emergencies and the Ministry for Interior, the regional government wishes to reaffirm its commitment to improving the level of security, protection and prevention for the citizens of the islands, with the implementation of this new system.

The entry into operation of the service on Tuesday night will contribute to a more efficient development of the task of the 112 emergency telephone service managers, who will be able to answer calls more quickly, as they will receive the information on the incident in a more organised way and will have more advanced tools to improve coordination. The Director General of Emergencies and the Interior, Pablo Gárriz, explained that the simplification of processes allows managers to optimise their response time and guarantee a better response to citizens.

With this new system, 112 room staff will be able to see on an interactive map and in real time all the emergencies that are managed on the islands. In addition, in order to achieve better localisation of communications, this application integrates advanced mobile location positioning services and emergency call with emergency location from vehicles. As it is a cutting-edge application, it will allow the integration of technologies that may be developed in the future, aimed at a more precise location of emergency calls or a more accurate prediction of possible natural phenomena.

The migration of the CAD Storm system to OnCall has been successfully completed after two years of work in terms of analysis, construction, installation and implementation of the system, the Balearic government said, with an implementation costing a total of 2,308,814 euros.