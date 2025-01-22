Bulletin Managing Editor Jason Moore with the new British ambassador to Spain, Sir Alex Ellis at Fitur in Madrid. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Madrid22/01/2025 15:20
The new British ambassador to Spain, Sir Alex Ellis, was at the Fitur fair in Madrid today giving his support to the many regions of Spain which welcome British tourists. “British people’s enduring love for Spain has significant impact on the Spanish economy and our strong people-to-people ties.
