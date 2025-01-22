The new British ambassador to Spain, Sir Alex Ellis, was at the Fitur fair in Madrid today giving his support to the many regions of Spain which welcome British tourists. “British people’s enduring love for Spain has significant impact on the Spanish economy and our strong people-to-people ties.

“The fact that UK tourism represents 1.4% of Spain’s GDP is a testament to how welcomed Brits feel when they visit, fostering cultural exchange and mutual understanding between our two countries,” he said.

Sir Alex took over as the new British ambassador in September last year. He said that he was looking forward to visiting Mallorca soon, an island he visited 20 years ago as a tourist. Last week he paid his first official visit to Ibiza.

He was accompanied at the Fitur fair by Lloyd Milen the Consul General. He toured many of the key stands at the fair. At the Balearic stand he was introduced to the Government Delegate and former Mayor of Calvia Alfonso Rodriguez. Sir Alex came to Spain after being the High Commissioner in India.