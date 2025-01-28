Battle lines are being drawn up between Spain and the United States over military spending with the Spanish spending less on defence than any other military ally in NATO. President Donald Trump is demanding that NATO allies increase defence spending to five percent of their GDP.
Anti-military feeling in Spain could mean a battle ahead with Trump
Spain is under pressure to raise its military spending
