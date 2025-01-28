I was lying on the sofa at around 10pm when I heard a few noises, thought nothing of it as the Paseo Mallorca is a popular party location, but when it continued and I heard screaming I thought I had better have a look. I was confronted with police and ambulances arriving, groups of people at each end of my street and in the middle a chap emptying his attic flat onto the street below.

Lamps, chairs, TVs, computers, suitcases full of clothes or a mattress among a multitude of objects caused chaos on Calle Pére de Fraga, where a man threw all kinds of household items from an attic to the surprise and concern of the neighbours, who watched the scene with fear and disbelief. The sound of breaking glass alerted residents, who shortly afterwards saw the man being arrested by local police, who immediately set up a security perimeter to prevent anyone from being injured.

Local residents joined me and came out onto their balconies when the silence and tranquillity of the night was broken at around 10pm, when many were in front of their televisions. The breaking news was the screams of a man and the rumble of a multitude of objects falling from a great height that set off the alarm bells. The neighbours initially thought it was a brawl that could have originated in some of the bars on Paseo Mallorca in Palma, but they watched in amazement as an individual threw large objects from an attic.

Eyewitnesses have stated that apparently there had been no fight or incident in the apartment and that the event was completely spontaneous. A middle-aged man had gone out onto the balcony to throw all kinds of things. As the minutes passed, the situation worsened as objects of considerable size fell from the fourth floor and there was a danger that the individual could injure passers-by and onlookers or even cause himself injury.

The emergency services and the security forces have taken charge of the situation to mediate with the man, who was led away from the building in handcuffs with the street already calm and the neighbours recovering from their fright. The local police, apart from making the arrest, also had to act in the area to prevent some people from trying to take the objects that had been thrown, as some were trying to look for valuables among the belongings that had been thrown into the street, where there were also no vehicles that had been damaged as it was a narrow passageway with vehicles parked some distance from the scene.