The next school year 2024-2025 will begin in the Balearic Islands on Wednesday, September 11 and will end on Friday, June 20 for all students, except those in the second year of Bachillerato, which will end on May 22, and those in music and dance, which will end on June 13. This has been agreed this Thursday by the Conselleria d'Educació, trade unions, family federations and school employers. Vocational Training students will begin the academic year on September 20, while students at the Escola d'Art i Superior de Disseny de les Illes Balears will start on September 23 and those at the adult education school on September 27.
When does the next school year start in the Balearics?
The Christmas holidays will start on Saturday, December 21 and end on Tuesday, January 7 inclusive
Also in Paperwork
- Spain wants Britons to show they have 113.40 euros, £97, per day for their holidays
- Major security alert at Mallorca airport, surprise landing of flights from Morocco and Namibia
- Big changes on the horizon when Britons travel to Mallorca
- Over two hours for Britons to get through Palma airport queues
- Living in a motorhome in Palma: "It'll only get worse"
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.