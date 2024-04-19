The next school year 2024-2025 will begin in the Balearic Islands on Wednesday, September 11 and will end on Friday, June 20 for all students, except those in the second year of Bachillerato, which will end on May 22, and those in music and dance, which will end on June 13. This has been agreed this Thursday by the Conselleria d'Educació, trade unions, family federations and school employers. Vocational Training students will begin the academic year on September 20, while students at the Escola d'Art i Superior de Disseny de les Illes Balears will start on September 23 and those at the adult education school on September 27.

The Christmas holidays will begin on Saturday, December 21 and will end on Tuesday, January 7 inclusive. The Easter holidays will be celebrated later than this year, from Thursday, April 17 to Sunday, April 27. Friday, February 28 will also be the unified school holiday and after that day each school will be able to choose two dates during the school year as free disposal holidays.





In addition to school days, families should bear in mind the following holidays: October 12, Columbus Day, which falls on a Saturday; November 1, All Saints' Day, on a Friday; December 6, which celebrates the Constitution and also falls on a Friday; and December 25, Christmas Day, which will be on a Wednesday. In Palma, December 26 will also be a public holiday, but this varies depending on the municipality.