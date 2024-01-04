Howdy folks, our Mallorca (Spain) soccer side speaks American not English! Real Mallorca has American owners led by Chairman Andy Kohlberg and they are underlining this point even on the club website which is available in three languages, Spanish, Catalan and American!

Rather than the traditional British Union flag for the "English language option" on the website Real Mallorca have gone with the Stars and Stripes. This is rather unusual. In most cases it is just the British flag or in some cases both - the British and American flags for both language options - but hardly ever just the US flag. While Real Mallorca has a special relationship with all its English-speaking fans, American is key!

Soccer is the game not football.