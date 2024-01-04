Howdy folks, our Mallorca (Spain) soccer side speaks American not English! Real Mallorca has American owners led by Chairman Andy Kohlberg and they are underlining this point even on the club website which is available in three languages, Spanish, Catalan and American!
That's the least of one's problems with the RM website. I'm one of the recently signed-up season ticket holders for the newly-constructed end of Son Moix stadium, and it would have been easier to book a trip to mars, rather than navigating the failings of the RM 'socios' portal!
....soccer...?