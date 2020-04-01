Tennis
Wimbledon cancelled in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic
The Wimbledon Championships scheduled to take place from June 29-July 12 have been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said on Wednesday.
"It is with great regret that the main board of the All England Club and the committee of management of the championships have today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic," the AELTC said in a statement.
"The 134th Championships will instead be staged from June 28 to July 11, 2021."
It marks the first time in 75 years that the grasscourt Grand Slam will not be held after the second World War prevented organisers from holding the tournament between 1940-1945.
