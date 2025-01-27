Researchers from the Office of Naval Research of the United States Navy and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) travelled to Palma on Monday to explore new lines of collaboration in marine research with the SOCIB and IMEDEA centres of the Balearics. The researchers were received by the Regional Minister of Education, Antoni Vera, who reaffirmed the support of the Balearic government for these international cooperation initiatives in the marine field, the government said in a statement.

The meeting was attended by US researchers such as Emily Shroyer and Elena McCarthy from the Office of Naval Research and Amala Mahadevan from WHOI. Also in attendance were the director of SOCIB, Joaquín Tintoré; the director of IMEDEA (UIB-CSIC), Gotzon Basterretxea; the rector of the UIB (Balearic University), Jaume Carot, and the vice-rector of Science Policy and Research, Víctor Homar.

The aim of the meeting was to evaluate the results obtained in the international project ‘Coherent Lagrangian paths from the ocean surface to the deep ocean (CALYPSO)’, in which SOCIB and IMEDEA have worked together with US institutions, and to explore new opportunities for collaboration.

This project, partly funded by the United States, has enabled significant advances in marine research and has reinforced the Balearics’ position as an international benchmark in this field.

The Regional Minister of Education, Antoni Vera, has emphasised the government’s commitment to marine research, within the framework of the “Think in Blue” Complementary Plan for Marine Sciences, funded by NextGen. This plan includes the strategic project EBAMAR, which addresses the challenges of climate change in the Mediterranean and the improvement of marine monitoring.

This project has a budget of 1.6 million euros, of which 574,144 euros are contributed by the Autonomous Community. The Balearics, the regional government emphasises, are a key centre for marine science research with the active participation of institutions such as IMEDEA (UIB-CSIC), SOCIB, IEO (CSIC) and the UIB, and a benchmark in studies on climate change and the sustainability of the marine environment.