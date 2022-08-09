A cold front is heading towards Spain bringing outbreaks of torrential and a fall in temperatures, but the big question is will it reach the Balearics and finally cool things down?

The spokesperson for the Aemet Baleares met. office, María José Guerrero, is keeping her cards close to her chest about predicting the arrival of the cold front in the region, although she has forecast “a change of trend” in the weather on the islands in the coming week.

For the time being, and until Sunday, August 14, the weather will remain stable in the Balearics: the heat will continue, with maximum temperatures of around 35ºC and 36ºC and minimum temperatures between 20ºC and 25ºC.

The current weather patterns cannot confirm with precision the scenario for next week, but, while this week is considered “very dry”, next week (15 to 21) and the following week (22 to 28) will be “normal”, according to Guerrero, who has not ruled out that some showers may fall, although their possible intensity is not known at the moment.