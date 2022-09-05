The deputy spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics, Bernat Amengual, today said that Sunday night was torrid in many parts of the island, as temperatures did not drop below 25 º in some areas.



In addition to this, the humidity has been very high, which has caused the wind chill to fluctuate between 25º and 31º.

Amengual pointed out that the humidity was between 60 and 100 %, extremely high.

This is due to the fact that the wind blew from the southwest bringing African air; in addition, a few drops of mud rain fell, which increased the sensation of heat.

In Portocolom the humidity was 100%; in the coastal areas it was between 65 and 90%; while in the mountains in Escorca, it was 50%.

The minimum temperatures have also been much higher than usual for this time of year, when they are usually around 19º.

In Banyanbufar the temperature did not drop below 28º all night long; in Puerto de Sóller and in Faro de Capdepera it did not drop below 27º; while in Palma Porto Pí, Sant Elm and Lluc the minimum temperatures were 26º.

Looking ahead to the early hours of Tuesday to Wednesday, Aemet forecasts a slight drop in night-time temperatures but the tropical nights will continue for the short term.

The deputy spokesman said that Palma has endured 21 tropical nights during the month of August making it impossible to get a good night’s sleep for many.