The whole of Mallorca was affected by rain overnight on Sunday into Monday, with the heaviest rain having been in the southeast of the island - the Aemet rainfall map indicates over 100 litres per square metre. The north of Ibiza was also hit by heavy rain.

The forecast for Monday suggests that there could still be further locally heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms.

On Tuesday, there could be scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. Even so, there should be periods of bright and sunny weather both on Monday and Tuesday.