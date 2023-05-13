Hopes of an early start to the summer have been dashed with cloud and rain being forecast for this weekend and into next week. The Met Office is forecasting a maximum temperature of 23 degrees with rain being forecast across the island for both today and tomorrow.

Minorca was hit by a series of tornados and heavy rain on Friday and now the storm appears to have moved across to Mallorca. The unsettled weather has rather put a dampener on a number of events organised for the coming days including the Moors and Christians in Soller.