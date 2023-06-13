The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) today forecast that from June to August 2023, “higher than usual temperatures and higher rainfall than the reference period 1991-2020” will be recorded in the Balearics.

Aemet boss in the Balearics, María José Guerrero, explained that the summer will be “very hot and humid” with an average temperature of 24 degrees, although “everything indicates” that temperatures will rise.

“It is difficult to predict whether there will be heat waves” and whether these will be continuous or escalating, “but we are not expecting temperatures above 40 degrees”.

With regard to rainfall, between June and August 40 litres per square metre are usually accumulated, but everything points to a wetter summer.

Up until the first fortnight of August, rainfall is likely to be “light and accompanied by mud from North Africa”, with the occasional thunderstorms.

On the other hand, from the second fortnight of the there will be “some days of instability” which may bring “heavy showers and storms” accompanied by “strong gusts of wind and/or possible tornadoes and sea squalls”.

The summer will last 93 days and 16 hours, starting on June 21 at 16.58 hours and ending on September 23. And temperatures are expected to drop and rainfall increase in October.