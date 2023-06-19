The last days of spring and the start of summer on Wednesday in the Balearics will be marked by high temperatures, with yellow heat warnings in the interior and north of Mallorca, where temperatures could reach 36ºC.

This situation will be caused by the presence of a mass of air from Africa, which will lead to a rise in daytime and night-time temperatures with tropical nights forecast to continue until Friday - with minimum temperatures of 21ºC - according to the Balearic delegate of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), María José Guerrero.

However, there could be some isolated outbreaks of mud rain with sand in the air from North Africa.

On Thursday, the warm air mass will begin to move away, but maximum temperatures could still reach 35ºC.

Temperatures will drop on Friday, when they will be between 28ºC and 32ºC with clear skies.

Here comes the summer!