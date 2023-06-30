The weather so far this summer could be described as unusual and many householders across the island were awakened by a summer storm which included heavy rain and thunder and lightning during the early hours of the morning. The storm left as quickly as it arrived but it still came as quite a shock. For the weekend the Palma Met Office is forecasting lower temperatures and there could even be a possibility of more rain today.

The unsettled weather is causing some concern locally because so far the usual summer weather has failed to arrive. For next week the Palma Met Office is forecasting a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius (for Wednesday). Last summer was one of the hottest on record. Rainfall overnight (litres per square metre) Related news Weather role reversal for Britain and Mallorca! More related news 8 Pollensa, 8 Escorca, Son Torrella 7 Lluc 7 P. Pollença 5 Muro 4 Sa Pobla 3 Sóller, Puerto 3 Capdepera lighthouse 2 Alfàbia 2 C.Sant Pere 2 Banyalbufar 2 Artà 2 Andratx, Sant Elm 1 Calvià 1 Palma airport.

