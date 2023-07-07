The Civil Protection department has issued a warning of a very high risk of forest fires and high temperatures in large parts of the country from Sunday and especially next week with temperatures forecast to reach at least 42ºC in areas such as Andalusia and the Balearics, and also tropical nights, over 25ºC.

The risk of forest fires will remain “very high or extreme” over the next few days and “all precautions must be taken into account” and call 112 immediately if a fire is discovered, according to Civil Protection.

On Sunday temperatures in Mallorca are likely to reach or pass 36 degrees in the interior.

From Monday onwards, temperatures could exceed 38º across the board and locally 40º.

It is possible that temperatures may exceed 42º and in inland areas of the Balearic Islands it is not ruled out that temperatures may reach 44ºC.

Minimum temperatures will also be very high, with tropical nights above 20ºC and even locally above 25ºC in the southeastern half of the mainland, especially in the southeast and the Balearics.