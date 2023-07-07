Extreme risk of forest fires in the Balearics. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma07/07/2023 15:11
The Civil Protection department has issued a warning of a very high risk of forest fires and high temperatures in large parts of the country from Sunday and especially next week with temperatures forecast to reach at least 42ºC in areas such as Andalusia and the Balearics, and also tropical nights, over 25ºC.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.