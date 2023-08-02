July in Mallorca was the hottest on record according to the Palma Met Office with two heatwaves during the month. The average temperature was 27.3 degrees, two degrees higher than normal. Last July beat the record set during the month in 2015 with a temperature of 27.2.

Some of the highest temperatures for the month were registered during the early morning with 37.1 degrees in Banyalbufar and 36 degrees in Soller. The highest temperature of the month was in Sa Pobla with 43.9, an all-time record. There were also record temperatures in Lloseta 43.5C; Sineu, 43.0C; the Colònia Sant Pere and Llucmajor 42.8C.

As a result of the high temperatures during the day and night all nights were classified as "tropical." The hot weather caused major problems for households with residents in Banyalbufar complaining that they couldn't sleep.

The temperatures appear to have cooled slightly so far this month and the Palma Met Office is forecasting unsettled weather for this week.