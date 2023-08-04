Well it had been forecast. Mallorca awoke this morning to find that it had rained relatively heavily overnight. For some it was a welcome break from the intense heat but some British holidaymakers could be forgiven for thinking that they should have stayed at home. The beaches at Cala Mayor, Can Pere Antoni, Cuidad Jardin and Cala Estancia were closed to bathers.

This was the rainfall in Mallorca overnight in litres per square metre:

17 Palma University, 16 Portocolom, 16 Alfàbia, 15 Campos, Salines 14, Andratx 13, P.Palma 12, Santa Maria 10, Santanyí 9, P.Pollença 7, S.Bonet 7, Sa Pobla 6, Lluc 6.

It was Ibiza which was hit more by the rain than Mallorca with at least 72 litres of rain per square metre falling at Ibiza airport. The unsettled weather is expected to continue thoughout the weekend, according to the Met Office. The sunshine and a rise in temperatures will return from Monday.