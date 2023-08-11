The Balearic Directorate General of Emergencies and Interior (DGEI) has activated the special flood risk plan (Inunbal) as part of a pre-emergency phase, which will remain active until 30 November.

The DGEI has brought together the technical support group for floods, chaired by the director general of Emergencies and Interior, Sebastià Sureda, to activate the Inunbal with the aim of providing an improved response to operational procedures to deal with the risks of flooding during the coming autumn season.

The government explained that the activation of this plan pays special attention to possible DANA freak weather patterns which can be frequent during this time of year due to the high sea temperatures which make flooding the main natural risk in the Balearics.

In order to detect these situations in time and deal with them more effectively, the DGEI has a system for measuring, warning and prevention in the event of flood risk, which will also be combined with Aemet met office forecasts.

Inunsab, the Balearic Early Warning Service for Flood Risk, is currently being implemented, which monitors the conditions of river beds in order to give early warning to the emergency services and, at the same time, to the population.

This network currently has 20 meteorological stations and 33 hydrometric stations strategically located in the most dangerous river beds on the four islands. Before the end of the year, there are plans to install 36 more stations, bringing the total to 89.