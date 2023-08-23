Bored of the hot temperatures and want a return to the cooler weather? Well be careful what you wish for as the Palma Met Office is forecasting cloudy weather for Sunday and a drop in the temperatures from Monday. The hot weather will continue until the weekend with top temperatures of 35 degrees Centigrade. But from Sunday/Monday cloudy skies are being forecast with a big drop in temperatures. The maximum temperature for Monday is 29 degrees. The unsettled weather is expected to continue throughout the week.
