Bored of the hot temperatures and want a return to the cooler weather? Well be careful what you wish for as the Palma Met Office is forecasting cloudy weather for Sunday and a drop in the temperatures from Monday. The hot weather will continue until the weekend with top temperatures of 35 degrees Centigrade. But from Sunday/Monday cloudy skies are being forecast with a big drop in temperatures. The maximum temperature for Monday is 29 degrees. The unsettled weather is expected to continue throughout the week.

Related news Mallorca will remain on extreme heat alert until at least Friday The top temperatures in Centigrade over the last 24 hours were: 38 Binissalem 37 Llucmajor 37 Porreres 37 Escorca, Lluc 37 Santa María 37 Sineu 37 Palma, Univ. 36 Petra 36 Pollença 36 Artà 36 Sa Pobla 35 Campos 35 Manacor 34 Son Bonet, Palma airport 34 Colònia de Sant Pere 34 Andratx. According to the Palma Met Office this summer will go down as one of the hottest on record. There were two heat waves in July.