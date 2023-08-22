The State Meteorological Agency in the Balearic s (Aemet) has said today that the warnings for high temperatures will be maintained at least until Friday on the islands.

Today Aemet has activated warnings for the risk of high temperatures in the north and northeast of Mallorca, inland and in the south of the island, where temperatures are expected to reach maximum of 38ºC.

Because of the high risk of fire and either extreme weather, the Balearic Institute of Nature (Ibanat) has banned fires in any open space in part of Mallorca, Minorca and Ibiza, due to fire alert 4 on Tuesday. Fire authorisations have also been suspended in the south of the Serra de Tramuntana mountain range in Mallorca.

There will be little change on Wednesday with maximum temperatures rising to 38ºC or 39ºC.

As for Thursday, as was the case on Tuesday and is expected on Wednesday, the skies will remain clear although with morning mist. Temperatures will remain high, with a maximum of around 37ºC or 38ºC in Mallorca and 36ºC in Ibiza.

Friday will remain sunny and temperatures will be high. However, the warnings will be reduced to the interior of Mallorca with maximum temperatures of 37ºC.

Night temperatures will also remain high, between 22ºC and 25ºC, which will mean that the torrid nights will continue in the Balearics.

Looking ahead to the weekend the first signs of a possible change in the weather are expected.

On Saturday afternoon, according to the Aemet, the first high clouds could appear due to the cold front approaching the mainland.

And, finally, from Sunday or Monday, next week, is when forecast indicates a greater likelihood of some storms and rainfall in the islands.