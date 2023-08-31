The tempestuous skies of Mallorca
31/08/2023
The Palma Met Office issued a new weather alert for Saturday and Sunday this morning forecasting heavy rains from 12 noon on Saturday which would last into Sunday. The Met Office said that they have informed the emergency services about the new alert. A spokesperson said that the alert would last until noon on Sunday.

This will be third bad weather alert which has been issued since the freak storm hit the island on Sunday causing plenty of damage. The clean-up operation is still under way.

Heavy rains in September are common on the island and there is even a name for them, the Cold Drop or Gota Fria. On occasions there have been fatalities. In 2018 thirteen people were killed during flash flooding in Sant Llorenç and Arta. Among them were a British couple on holiday. Their taxi was swept away in S'Illot. The British couple were named as Anthony Green and his wife Delia, both in their 70s. They are believed to have died when their taxi was swept away. The cab driver also died.

The rain will be a welcome sight for some people after a summer of extreme temperatures and hot weather.

The tempestuous skies of Mallorca

This past Sunday, August 27 2023, the island was shaken by strong storms and hurricane-force winds. The island remains on bad weather alert and the unsettled weather is expected to continue all week. In fact, cloudy skies and rain are being forecast again for the weekend.

A tree went through a car on the Paseo Mallorca in Palma.

The storm that battered Mallorca on Sunday

This past Sunday, August 27 2023, the island was shaken by strong storms and hurricane-force winds that left a total of 366 incidents in the Balearic Islands, 332 in Mallorca, up to 8.30pm. 