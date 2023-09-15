Mallorca was on bad weather alert this afternoon with the Palma Met Office forecasting heavy rains and high winds. Winds of between 70kmh and 110kmh were being predicted. The Sierra de Tramuntana mountain range in the south of the island was on full alert.

The unsettled weather will continue until tomorrow (Saturday) but some sun is being forecast for Sunday. Heavy rains are common on the island at this time of the year and there is even a name for them, Gota Fria or Cold Drop. Over the last decade heavy rains in September and October have caused havoc.

Rainfall in the last 24 hours: litres per square metre

14 Sta Maria 5 Llucmajor 3 Aerop.Palma 2 Pollença 2 Binissalem 1 Palma University.

After one of the hottest summers on record, the rain will come as a welcome relief for some.