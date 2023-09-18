After last week’s weather alerts which failed to meet expectations, Mallorca is back on weather alert this week according to the spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), María José Guerrero, and the worst will hit on Wednesday when the island will be placed on yellow alert for rain and storms.

According to the current forecast, between 25 and 30 litres of water per square metre could fall in just one hour, with between 60 and 90 litres accumulating over the course of the day.

Aemet will be monitoring the weather front closely and does not rule out having to increase the risk level to orange for very heavy rain and storms.

“The sea temperatures is at 26º, so the effects may be more adverse and the evolution of the weather front will have to be closely monitored,” he said.

In addition, there will be a drop in temperatures and the maximum temperatures will be between 25º and 28º; the normal temperature for this time of year is 27.

Tuesday, September 19, will be a day of transition in Mallorca. Night temperatures will drop and daytime temperatures will be little changed. The wind will be generally light and variable, tending east in the afternoon with intervals.

Wednesday will be the day of greatest instability which for the moment looks set to drag on into the weekend.