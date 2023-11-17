The Indian Summer is forecast to continue in Mallorca this weekend but it will give way to a winter cold front at the beginning of next week.
Swimming and sunbathing in mid-November in Mallorca
Cold front looming, but it’s another beach weekend
Also in Weather
- Palma - "The best city in the world to live and to come to"
- New Mallorca foghorn sparks alarm in Palma
- Friday's weather in Mallorca - Snow on high ground likely next week
- 90-day cap for Britons was discussed in London, Spain could follow French move to scrap it
- Nine arrests after attempt to remove squatters in Palma
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.