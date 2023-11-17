The Indian Summer is forecast to continue in Mallorca this weekend but it will give way to a winter cold front at the beginning of next week.

However, over the next few days Mallorca is expected to enjoy fairly stable weather, with higher temperatures than usual for this time of year of around 23ºC and today people were still on the beach and even enjoying a swim in the sea.

On Saturday, November 18, cloudy intervals are expected, tending towards partly cloudy in the afternoon.

There will be a repetition of mist and the probability of morning fog banks.

Nighttime temperatures will decrease and daytime temperatures will remain unchanged.

The wind will be light and variable, tending to light from the southwest in the afternoon.

The weather forecast for Sunday is for partly cloudy or clear skies.

There will again be mist and the probability of morning fog banks.

Temperatures will be little changed or will rise at night.

The wind will be light from the southwest, becoming variable at night - so enjoy it while it while it lasts.