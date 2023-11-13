The Indian Summer is forecast to continue in Mallorca until next week, according to the deputy spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics, Miquel Gili.

He forecast today that this week maximum temperatures are expected to be considerably higher than usual in mid-November.

The hottest day will be Tuesday, November 14, when in the north and northeast of the island temperatures could reach 27º; in the rest of the island it will be between 22º and 26º.

The normal temperature for this time of the year is 19º.

On Wednesday, November 15, daytime temperatures will drop slightly, but will still be above normal around 24º.

Gili said that the current Indian Summer will continue until at least Monday of next week, 20 November.

In the meantime, weather warnings for wind and rain are in force in Northern Ireland, north-west England and Wales, and Scotland as Storm Debi sweeps across the UK.

The Met office alerts comes as Debi, the fourth named storm of the season, caused power cuts and travel disruption in some regions.

Gusts could reach up to 80mph (130 km/h) in exposed coastal areas and up to 65mph inland.

There is also a possible danger to life from flying debris and large waves.