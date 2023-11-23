And the AEMET state met. office in the Balearics today reported that gusts of 138 kilometres per hour have been recorded in Formentor which, according to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale is category one hurricane force.
Category one winds are between 119-153 km/h and described as “very dangerous winds will produce some damage: Well-constructed frame homes could have damage to roof, shingles, vinyl siding and gutters. Large branches of trees will snap and shallowly rooted trees may be toppled. Extensive damage to power lines and poles likely will result in power outages that could last a few to several days.”
The winds are forecast to die down this afternoon.
