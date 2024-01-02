Mallorca could see some snow this weekend. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma02/01/2024 14:50
Successive weather fronts will bring rain and snow towards the end of the first week of 2024 and on January 5, the day of the Three Wise Men parade, rain in the Balearics, accompanied by low temperatures, which could turn to snow at low altitudes, between 800 and 1,000 metres, according to the forecast of the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.