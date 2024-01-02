Successive weather fronts will bring rain and snow towards the end of the first week of 2024 and on January 5, the day of the Three Wise Men parade, rain in the Balearics, accompanied by low temperatures, which could turn to snow at low altitudes, between 800 and 1,000 metres, according to the forecast of the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).

An Atlantic cold is forecast to reach the Balearics on Friday, January 5th -King’s Eve-.

The snow level, which on Thursday 4 will be around 1,400-1,600 metres, is likely to drop to around 800-1,000 metres on Friday.

For the weekend, an arctic air mass is expected on Saturday 6 January, Epiphany, and Sunday 7.

This phenomenon, which will result in a further drop in temperatures on both days, is caused by an anticyclone over the British Isles and a squall in the Mediterranean.

Precipitation, according to AEMET, will be limited to the Cantabrian and northeastern Balearics, with snow levels close to 800 metres in the north and 1,000 metres in the Balearics.