The Palma Met Office reported this morning that 10 centimetres of snow has now fallen in the Mallorca mountains with snow being forecast above 1,200 metres. The icy start to the New Year has continued overnight with temperatures almost falling below the freezing point. The unsettled weather is expected to continue into the weekend.

The minimum temperatures overnight were: 3 Serra d'Alfàbia 3 Escorca, Son Torrella 6 Escorca, Lluc 8 Sineu 8 Petra 8 Palma, Univ. 8 Sa Pobla 8 Binissalem 8 Santa María 8 Manacor 8 Llucmajor 8 Muro 8 Artà 8 Porreres 8 Andratx, Sant Elm 8 Campos 8 Calvià 9 Pollença 9 Son Servera.

Overnight large quantities of rain fell across the island. The rainfall was as follow (in square metres). Sóller, Puerto 24 Escorca, Son Torrella 20 Alfàbia 19 Andratx, Sant Elm 19 Palma, Univ. 19 Palma, Portopí 18 Banyalbufar 16 Son Bonet, Aerop. 16 Escorca, Lluc 15 Aerop. Palma 13 Santa María.

Snow is not uncommon at this time of the year on Mallorca.