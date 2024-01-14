This Wednesday, January 17, is Sant Antoni, the most widely celebrated of all Mallorca's fiestas. A day when there are blessings of animals and parades of floats across the island, the weather this year is going to be positively spring-like.

The Aemet met agency is forecasting temperatures up to 21C on Wednesday, the whole week - from Sunday to Thursday - likely to see highs of at least 20C. On Sunday, a high of 20.5C in Pollensa was registered by midday.

Sant Antoni Eve on Tuesday is when there are bonfires and barbecues plus demons' correfocs in certain towns. A mild night is anticipated, the freezing temperatures that have been registered just recently not forecast to return this week.

Sant Sebastià, which is Saturday (January 20), is predominantly a Palma fiesta. Organised events elsewhere are limited, e.g. Inca and Pollensa.

The eve of Saint Sebastian is the night of the concerts in Palma's squares. Four years ago, the concerts had to be called off because of terrible weather; it was Storm Gloria. There's no chance of a repeat this year, but the met agency is indicating that there will be lower temperatures and the possibility of some rain.