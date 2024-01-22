A cold night in Mallorca with a minimum temperature of -3 in Escorca. Campos was once again one of the coldest places on the island registering a minimum temperature of -1. But that is the bad news. The good news is that spring-like temperatures will return this week with the Palma Met Office forecasting highs of 20 degrees Centigrade.

Despite fears of a wash-out the weather failed to dampen the spirits of San Sebastian revellevers despite an initial forecast of high winds and rain. The open air concerts on Friday in honour of Palma´s patron saint still went ahead although some finished slightly earlier as a result of the weather conditions. On Saturday thousands of people attended a giant party with music in the Plaza Mayor and Plaza Cort and on Sunday veteran Spanish pop group, Hombres G, performed to a packed house. All the events had been threatened by the weather but they all went ahead.

The cold weather has led to a major increase in the incidence of flu and even Covid with local hospitals reporting a record number of cases.

Minimum temperatures overnight

-3 Escorca, Son Torrella -2 Escorca, Lluc -1 Campos 0 Campos, Salines 0 Binissalem 1 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca 1 Santa María 1 Palma, Universitat 1 Manacor 2 Petra 2 Muro 2 Sa Pobla 2 Sineu 2 Artà 2 Pollença