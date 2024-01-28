The high temperatures this month have helped the early blossoming of almond trees on the island, one of the most beautiful images of the Mallorcan countryside. It is worth noting that for years this natural phenomenon has been coming forward, as it used to take place when spring was approaching. However, global warming, the result of climate change, has meant that the Mallorcan countryside is a mass of white flower in January.

The almond blossom is caused by the daily hours of light and temperatures. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has reported that since 22 December, when the winter solstice took place, the day has lengthened by more than half an hour. Moreover, these days have been warmer than usual.

Although it is true that between the 19th and 21st January it was quite cold on the island, and there were even frosts which are not positive for the flowering process, the temperatures are much higher than normal for the middle of winter. In fact, during the last few days, highs of over 20º have been recorded, and in some areas they have even reached 25º. The deputy spokesman for the Aemet delegation in the Balearic Islands, Miquel Gili, stressed that these are values typical of the month of April, that is to say, of spring.