The high temperatures this month have helped the early blossoming of almond trees on the island, one of the most beautiful images of the Mallorcan countryside. It is worth noting that for years this natural phenomenon has been coming forward, as it used to take place when spring was approaching. However, global warming, the result of climate change, has meant that the Mallorcan countryside is a mass of white flower in January.
High temperatures bring the almond blossom forward in Mallorca, picture postcard countryside
What a gorgeous picture the Almond Blossom Trees present. Ready for ALMOND DAY on the 04 of February at Son Severa Market.. We need to pray there will be no WIND removing the Blossom .