A dramatic change in the weather is forecast for Mallorca ahead of Easter Week.

The spokesman for the territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), Miquel Gili, said today that on March 24, Palm Sunday, there will be a significant drop in maximum temperatures and in is going to rain.

This unstable situation will last until at least Good Friday.

Easter Monday and Holy Tuesday will be more unstable and temperatures may drop a little more and the rain could be heavier.

On Wednesday and Maundy Thursday more isolated rain is forecast with moderate easterly winds, with some strong gusts.