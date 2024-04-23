Mallorca witnessed today a light snowfall on Puig Major, a meteorological miracle expertly captured by geographer Alberto Darder. Sharing the moment with his followers on X, Darder showcased a glimpse of the snowfall on Saint George's Day atop Puig Major.
Snow in Mallorca for Saint George's Day
More rain is forecast, with a possibility of hail
