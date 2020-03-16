Shares:

The next two weeks are going to be crucial for Spain and the government has taken the right action to try and control the spread of the coronavirus across the country.

Spain is in lockdown and the Spanish people have taken note; the streets of Palma were deserted yesterday. Businesses which may have opened closed because of no customers.

The government believes that with the lockdown the coronavirus will be brought under control and the country can get back to normal by the end of month (finger crossed). And then the big job will start to get the country back on its feet.

The tourist industry is in crisis. Hoteliers believe that the Easter break will effectively be shelved by the majority of tourists. What the Balearics needs to do is to have everything in place and ready once the coronavirus crisis comes to an end. The affect on the local economy will be enormous because as we know this island relies on tourism.

For the next two weeks it will be a question of Keep Calm and Carry On. Let us hope that the panic buying subsides and thankfully the government has put measures in place to ease this state of affairs. These are difficult times and this island needs to stand tall and overcome this crisis with a level head. The Balearic government needs to consider what measures can be taken to revive the tourist industry. Scrapping the tourist tax is not a bad idea as some hoteliers are demanding. At the start of this year many were saying that it would be a difficult year for the tourist industry, these difficulties have now become even more pronounced.