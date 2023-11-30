A former car mechanic “taller”, Celler Sa Premsa, located at Plaza Patines in Palma, has been a culinary landmark that epitomizes the essence of traditional Mallorcan cuisine for the past 55 years. This esteemed restaurant, with its rich history and charming ambiance, serves as a gateway to the flavours and culinary traditions of the Balearic Islands, particularly Mallorca. Its menu is a celebration of local dishes, where time-honoured recipes are prepared with a dedication to authenticity and a deep respect for regional ingredients.

Entering Celler Sa Premsa, guests are immediately transported to a bygone era. The restaurant's decor, featuring rustic wooden beams, large wine barrels, and vintage Mallorcan artifacts, exudes an old-world charm. The establishment - which has been serving locals and tourists alike since1968 - retains an atmosphere of warmth and nostalgia, making it a beloved spot for those seeking an authentic Mallorcan dining experience. I came with a couple of friends, a Hungariand and an Iranian from Canada. Both of them had great first impressions and looked forward to the food.

At Celler Sa Premsa, the menu reads like a journey through Mallorca's rich gastronomic landscape. Among the standout dishes is "lomo con col," a traditional Spanish dish that finds a unique expression in Mallorca. This comforting dish, reminiscent of the Croatian "sarma" from my childhood memories, features tender slices of pork loin wrapped in layers of soft, sweet cabbage. The pork, known for its leanness, is cooked to perfection, offering a melt-in-the-mouth tenderness, while the cabbage provides a subtle crunch and sweetness, creating a harmonious blend of textures and flavours.

Another classic Mallorcan dish served at Celler Sa Premsa is "tumbet," a delightful vegetable medley. This dish is a summer favorite, showcasing layers of fried aubergines (eggplants), potatoes, and red bell peppers, all covered in a rich tomato sauce. Tumbet is often enjoyed as a side dish but can stand alone as a vegetarian main course, epitomizing the Mediterranean diet's emphasis on fresh, seasonal produce.

Stuffed aubergines with minced meat are another locals' favourite. This dish features aubergines hollowed out and filled with a savoury mixture of minced meat, often pork or a combination of pork and beef, along with herbs and spices. Baked to perfection, the stuffed aubergines offer a satisfying blend of textures and flavours, with the meat providing a hearty richness and the aubergines contributing a creamy, melt-in-your-mouth quality.

"Frito Mallorquín," another traditional dish, is a celebration of local ingredients. This stir-fry combines finely cubed lamb or pork with potatoes, red peppers, and fennel, all cooked in olive oil and flavoured with local herbs. The result is a rustic, flavourful dish that is both comforting and deeply satisfying.

Dining at Celler Sa Premsa is more than just a meal; it's an immersion into the cultural and culinary heritage of Mallorca. The restaurant's commitment to traditional cooking methods and locally sourced ingredients makes each dish a reflection of the island's history and its agricultural bounty. The flavours are robust yet balanced, capturing the essence of the Mediterranean while highlighting the unique characteristics of Mallorcan cuisine. My friends commented that “tomatoes are in every dish”, but they did not see this as bad. On the contrary! They loved the food and the experience and proclaimed in unison that they would happily return.

In summary, Celler Sa Premsa is a treasure trove of Mallorcan culinary traditions, a place where the island's gastronomic history is both preserved and celebrated. From "lomo con col" to "frito Mallorquín," each dish is a testament to the island's rich culinary heritage. The restaurant's warm ambiance, combined with its commitment to authenticity, makes it a must-visit destination for anyone seeking to experience the true flavours of Mallorca. Whether it's the locals looking for a taste of home or tourists eager to explore Mallorcan cuisine, Celler Sa Premsa stands as one of several great ambassadors of the island's gastronomic legacy.

The place

Celler Sa Premsa

Plaça del Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Palma

971 72 35 29

Instagram

@cellersapremsa

Opening hours

Monday to Saturday 12pm to 4pm & 7.30pm to 11pm

The bill

Tumbet 9.50 euros

Lomo con col 14.50 euros

Stuffed aubergine 11.85 euros

Frito Mallorquin 9.50 euros

Sparkling water 3.50 euros