Happy New Year, dear readers! In the spirit of “new year resolutions” and “better versions of ourselves”, I will start this year's column by telling you about one pretty healthy menu del día, right in the centre of Palma.

Santosha is one of those places that, whenever you go there, you want to return as soon as possible. Located a couple of minutes’ walk from Plaza de las Tortugas in Palma, it offers a unique experience that merges gastronomy, culture, and design. Founded in 2016 by Ruth and Eran, Santosha is a product of their years of travel and diverse cultural backgrounds, along with their love for Mallorca.

Years ago I asked them about the name and was told that "Santosha" is derived from Sanskrit, loosely translating to "contentment" or the idea of embracing the moment as it is. This philosophy is reflected in the restaurant's approach to providing a satisfying and nourishing experience for their guests. I, for one, feel like I have just been to a friend´s house every time I come – I enjoy a good meal here, check out their books for something I want to borrow and flick through a few magazines they have lying around.

Santosha's menu is focused on fresh, creative, and internationally influenced cuisine. The dishes are prepared with seasonal local produce, abundant in fresh herbs and vibrant flavours. In recent years, Santosha has evolved to offer almost exclusively vegetarian and plant-based dishes, but with the option of adding meat for those of us who “can't live without it”. Additionally, the restaurant features a selection of fresh homemade drinks, stunning local organic wines, and innovative cocktails.

A fellow journalist, Diana Serbe, and I started our latest visit to Santosha with some refreshing freshly squeezed lemonade. For the starter, we were treated to a couple of bowls of beetroot and lentil soup. I normally prefer beetroot in a salad or roasted, but in combination with lentils and some warming spices, this soup tasted earthy and delicious. Tiny cubes of beetroot added an interesting layer of flavour and texture to creamy lentils.

The main meal consisted of a potato gratin with pumpkin, broccoli and feta cheese. Both Diana and I decided to add a portion of pulled pork to it, even though the gratin itself turned out to be rich in flavour and would have probably been enough on its own. Every time I come to Santosha I am impressed by their fun combinations of ingredients. I often try to make dishes inspired by their creativity at home.

Dessert of the day was a homemade cheesecake. Diana opted for that and loved the combination of a crunchy base and super creamy topping. I asked to try a mince pie, a pile of which I spotted on the counter as we walked in. it was also homemade, of course. Small enough to eat in a couple of bites and served warm, with a spoonful of cream – it was a perfect little treat that reminded me of my winter times in London!

At the end of the meal we were treated a couple of glasses of mulled wine, another sweet detail by lovely Eran, who sat down with us for a few minutes to show us the latest of his hand crafted knows – his passion for the last few years.

A little bird told me that Santosha is up for sale… While I will genuinely miss Eran's and Ruth's warm hospitality, I really, really hope that - whoever takes over - will continue to make similar, hearty meals that we will return for again and again.

▶ The place: Santosha - Carrer del Metge Matas, 2, Palma

▶ Telephone: 971 72 37 01

▶ Instagram: @santoshapalma

▶ Prices: Menu del dia 18.65€ // Pulled pork extra 5€