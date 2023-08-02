There has been some good news for Britons heading for Mallorca and the Balearics this weekend, the planned strike at Gatwick airport has been called off.

Unite the Union said today that there will be no strike action at Gatwick Airport this weekend as workers employed by GGS, on the British Airways contract, have voted to accept an improved pay offer.

As a result, the strike action that was due to begin on Friday 4 August, ending on Tuesday 8 August, will not go ahead.

Improved offer

Following the announcement of strike action, further negotiations were held with GGS and an improved offer worth 10.3 per cent was agreed. In addition, the workforce will receive a significant market rate adjustment in their shift pay, further increasing the value of the offer. Unite, the UK’s leading union, balloted its members on the improved offer and it was accepted by the workers.

The planned strike action by ground handlers at DHL Ground Handling, ASC and Menzies had already been called off following dramatically improved pay offers.

Rock solid determination

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a significant pay increase for workers at GGS. From the outset our members have been rock solid in their determination to secure a fair pay increase which has resulted in a just settlement.

“The pay campaign at Gatwick Airport is a great example of how Unite’s unwavering commitment to jobs, pay and conditions for our members is delivering substantial financial benefits for workers.”

Further strikes looming

Despite this weekend’s strike action being called off, further industrial action is looming at the airport. Unite members at three companies including; Red Handling, who undertake ground handling for Norwegian, Norse Atlantic Airlines, and Delta, Wilson James who execute Gatwick’s contract for providing assistance to passengers, and DHL Gatwick Direct, have all voted for industrial action in disputes over pay.

If strikes do go ahead, then it will cause substantial disruption and delays at the airport.

Substantial disruption

Unite regional officer Dominic Rothwell said: “The threat of strike action continues to loom over Gatwick. Further strikes will be called in the near future, which will cause substantial disruption across the airport, unless the companies concerned make vastly improved offers which meet our members’ expectations.”