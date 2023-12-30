The Iberia Airport Service strike called by the CCOO, UGT and USO unions for 5, 6, 7 and 8 January, coinciding with the Three Kings holiday and the return of thousands of people from the festive holidays, will cause the cancellation of a total of 444 flights operated by Iberia, Iberia Express and Air Nostrum.

The stoppages, aimed at forcing the company to resolve the labour dispute arising from the loss of handling licences at the country’s main airports, will affect 45,641 passengers who have already bought their tickets.

The airline has offered its customers the possibility of changing their flight dates or requesting a refund so that they can be rebooked or find alternative routes.

The handling service strike will force the cancellation of 270 Iberia flights, 64 Iberia Express flights and 110 Air Nostrum flights.

The airlines are looking for alternatives for the more than 45,600 passengers affected by the cancellations so that they can make their journeys. According to the airline, travellers will be informed of the possibilities of relocation to other flights “in the next few days”.

As far as Iberia flights are concerned, the company plans to operate 836 flights, 76% of the total of 1,106 scheduled flights. Among the flights scheduled to operate are practically all long-haul flights (including those of Level).

Of Iberia’s 270 flight cancellations, 51% will be domestic flights and 49% European flights. Iberia Express will operate 88% of its flights and Air Nostrum 72%.

Passengers who have booked affected flights for 5 to 8 January can request a change of date for their journey or a refund of the amount paid for their tickets. Those customers with flights not directly affected by the strike can change the date of travel or request a voucher.

Changes can be made through the Iberia website, the travel agencies where the booking was made or the customer service centre, which will be reinforcing its staff.

In view of the foreseeable problems that will occur at airports due to the strike, Iberia is asking all passengers to check in in advance via the website and to arrive at airports earlier than usual.